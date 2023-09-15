Police searching for killer of Philadelphia grandmother: 'You will never have a good night's sleep'

Authorities on Friday asked for the public's help in their ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a Philadelphia grandmother.

Rose Goodman, 80, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest in the first floor bedroom of her home on the 5700 block of Broomall Street on Sept. 7.

Goodman is said to have lived on the block for 50 years and neighbors described her as "a pleasant person."

Family members say Goodman was a widow of a veteran, the mother to three children and grandmother of seven.

"Whoever did it needs to be in jail, really needs to be in jail, because that was an old lady," Erica Billington, a neighbor. "That was somebody’s mother, grandmother."

Lieutenant Hamilton Marshmond said the shooter enter Goodman's home around 9 p.m. through a basement window and carried out the ‘heinous crime.’

"I want the coward who took Ms. Goodman away from her family to know your life will never be the same, you will never have a good night's sleep," Marshmont said.

"You will look over your shoulder constantly because you will not know when the day will come when we will be outside your home."

The motive for her murder is unknown at this time. Authorities confirmed Thursday that nothing was stolen from Goodman's home during the murder.

The Philadelphia Police Department has offered a $20k reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.