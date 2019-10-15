Man, 34, dead after shooting in East Mount Airy

article

One man is dead after he was shot in the chest in East Mount Airy Monday.

Authorities say police responded to the 8000 block of Ogontz Street just after 7:30 Monday evening.

When they arrived, police discovered 34-year-old Micah Smith suffering with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Smith was rushed to Einstein Medical Center. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.