Man, 35, shot multiple times and killed in Kensington, police say

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Kensington.

Officials said police were called to the 2800 block of C Street Wednesday afternoon, a little after 2, on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 35-year-old man had been shot numerous times.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police say an investigation is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

