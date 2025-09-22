Man, 36, shot and killed near youth football game in Delaware: police
WILMINGTON, De. - A man is dead after a shooting that happened near a youth football game in New Castle County on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to Eden Park on the 900 block of New Castle Avenue just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
Lamar Massas, 36, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Police have not announced any arrests and have not shared a description of a possible suspect.