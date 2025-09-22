Man, 36, shot and killed near youth football game in Delaware: police

The Brief A 36-year-old man was fatally shot near a youth football game in Willmington on Sunday. Police say the shooting happened at Eden Park just after 3 p.m. No arrests have been reported.



A man is dead after a shooting that happened near a youth football game in New Castle County on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to Eden Park on the 900 block of New Castle Avenue just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Lamar Massas, 36, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests and have not shared a description of a possible suspect.