Man, 37, critical after shooting in Hunting Park, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in the Hunting Park section of the city.

The shooting happened at approximately 5:09 a.m. on the 4500 block of N 5th Street. 

Police say the 37-year-old man was shot three times in the left thigh and rushed to hospital by police where he was listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

