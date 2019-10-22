Man, 37, extremely critical after shooting in North Philadelphia

article

A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot twice in the chest in North Philadelphia Monday night.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Phillip Street.

The 37-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

Monday night’s shooting occurred just blocks away from where 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera was shot and killed on Sunday. Police have not said if they think the shootings could be related.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area in an attempt to identify the suspect. Investigators say shell casings were found just feet from where the victim was laying.