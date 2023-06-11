Man, 37, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

article

A 37-year-old man was gunned down on a Wilmington street Sunday afternoon and police are searching for his killer.

The fatal shooting happened on the unit block of East 23rd Street Sunday, about 2:15 p.m., officials said.

Responding officers found the man suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say an investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Derek Haines at 302-576-3656. Additionally, anonymous tips can be left at the Delaware Crime Stoppers website, or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.