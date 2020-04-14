Man, 38, fatally shot in broad daylight in East Germantown

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in East Germantown.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of East Locust Avenue.

Police said the 38-year-old man was shot once in the back and transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time, though a weapon was recovered. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.