Man, 38, fatally shot in broad daylight in East Germantown
EAST GERMANTOWN - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in East Germantown.
The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of East Locust Avenue.
Police said the 38-year-old man was shot once in the back and transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been made at this time, though a weapon was recovered. This is an ongoing investigation.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.