Man, 38, fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home, officials say

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened Sunday evening, around 8 p.m., inside a home on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.

Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

An investigation into possible motives for the shooting is active. Police say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

