Man, 38, fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home, officials say
article
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 38-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence in Northeast Philadelphia.
Officials say the shooting happened Sunday evening, around 8 p.m., inside a home on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.
Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man shot to death after police say he stabbed a woman in Strawberry Mansion
- Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say
- Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia
An investigation into possible motives for the shooting is active. Police say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.