Man, 38, shot and killed after opening front door in Kensington

A man has died after police say he was shot when he opened his front door in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood late Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Lee Street.

Police say a 38-year-old man was shot once in the chest while opening his front door. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by responding officers but was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

