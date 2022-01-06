Man, 38, shot and killed after opening front door in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after police say he was shot when he opened his front door in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood late Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Lee Street.
Police say a 38-year-old man was shot once in the chest while opening his front door. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by responding officers but was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
