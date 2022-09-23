Man, 22, charged with assault related to weekend shooting near Temple campus

article

A 22-year-old man has been charged, by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, in connection with the melee that resulted in two people shot near Temple University, while a large crowd was nearby.

Officials say 22-year-old Troy Mullen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and other related charges for an incident early on the morning of September 17th.

According to authorities, the incident happened at 16th Street and Cecil B. Moore Saturday morning, about 12:30 a.m. A group of men were walking towards Wilmington Street when they were reportedly attacked by another group of males.

A complainant, licensed to carry firearms, pulled a weapon as two men in the opposing group also pulled weapons, officials say. Shots were then fired, including by the complainant, said to be in self-defense.

Mullen was found nearby on the 1700 block of Wilmington Street. He had a gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injury.

Surveillance video captured a portion of the incident and Philadelphia Police made an arrest early Saturday morning.

A third person was treated for a gunshot wound in the incident and is expected to recover.

Officials say the investigation is still active and anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

