Police: Fight between men, women erupts into deadly shooting on South Street

South Street experienced another night of violence after shots rang out on the popular Philadelphia street this weekend.

Police say a fight between a group of men and women erupted into gunfire on the 400 block of South Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

A man in his early 20s was found on the ground, shot multiple times, when police in the area responded to the sound of shots being fired. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE HEADLINES:

Shortly after the shooting, officers reportedly spotted a man fitting the shooter's description near 5th and Lombard streets.

Police say a gun that appeared to be used in the shooting was found in his bag.

An investigation is still underway as police check surveillance video in the area.

This shooting comes as South Street business continue to recover after 3 people were killed, and 11 others injured during a tragic shooting this summer.