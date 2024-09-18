Man, 41, killed after argument sparks double shooting in Philadelphia: police

article

One man is dead and another is injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to Temple University Hospital after two gunshot victims showed up.

Investigators say 41-year-old Gregory Heard and a 48-year-old man were both shot during an argument on North Hemberger Street.

Heard died at the hospital from gunshot wounds throughout the body, according to police. The second victim is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators recovered three 10mm shells at the scene of the shooting. No arrests have been reported.