Man struck and killed by SEPTA bus in Fishtown

A man has died after being struck by a SEPTA bus in Fishtown.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at Frankford and Delaware avenues.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the SEPTA bus was empty at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

