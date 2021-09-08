Man, 42, missing from Cumberland County for nearly a month, police say
VINELAND, N.J. - Authorities in Cumberland County are searching for a 42-year-old man who has not been seen in nearly a month.
Police say Hector Harris went missing on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from Vineland, New Jersey.
Harris is described as 5-feet-5, 147 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say he was last spotted wearing a gray t-shirt, camo shorts, and red and gray Nike sneakers. It's also believed that Harris was in possession of a black backpack.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hector Harris should contact Vineland Police Dispatch at 856-696-1212.
