Man, 43, struck, killed by vehicle on Wilmington roadway: officials

article

The Brief A 43-year-old Wilmington man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night. The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries and the roadway was closed about two hours as Delaware State Police investigated the crash.



Delaware State Police say a Wilmington man was killed after he was struck by an SUV Friday night, in Wilmington. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

What we know:

A Jeep SUV was heading west on Kirkwood Highway Friday night, a little before 11:30 p.m., officials with Delaware State Police said.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Wilmington, was in the lefthand lane, coming up to the North Woodward Avenue intersection. The pedestrian, a 43-year-old Wilmington man, entered the road from the north side of the road and was hit by the Jeep.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash.

Troopers closed the road for about two hours in order to conduct their investigation.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian’s identity was not released. No other details about the crash were released.