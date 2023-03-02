Man, 44, shot in the head and killed on a Germantown street, police say
GERMANTOWN - A 44-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Germantown and police are searching for his killer.
According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 200 block of West Queen Lane, in Philadelphia’s Germantown section.
Responding officers found the unconscious man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police are actively investigating a motive for the shooting, but did not release any details regarding suspects. They say no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.