Man threatened Old Navy employee with boxcutter in Rittenhouse robbery, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A robbery could have taken a violent turn after police say a man pulled a weapon on an employee near Rittenhouse Square earlier this month.
Police say the suspect put four pairs of jeans in a bag at the Old Navy on Chestnut Street, and left without paying on February 16.
Surveillance footage captured the man leaving the store, bag in hand.
When confronted by loss prevention employees, police say he pulled out a box cutter and threatened them.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as being 35 to 40 years old with a beard and mustache. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.