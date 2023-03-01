Suspects, vehicle sought for shooting at victim trying to escape in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A minor car crash in North Philadelphia escalated into a shooting, and now a search for suspects and their vehicle.

A 38-year-old man stopped on the 300 block of North Broad Street after getting into a minor accident with another vehicle on February 26.

Police say two suspects, a driver and passenger, got out of the car and started assaulting the man.

MORE HEADLINES:

The passenger then pulled out a gun and fired two shots as the victim tried to escape in his vehicle. He was not injured.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate the suspects and the suspected vehicle.

The suspects are described as being two men in their 20:, one with tattoos on the left side of his face, and the other with a short-trimmed beard. The suspected vehicle is a red two-door coup, possibly an Infinity, with a sunroof and front-end damage.