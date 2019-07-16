Man, 48, shot and killed in East Mount Airy; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in East Mount Airy on Monday night.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Devon Street.

Police say 48-year-old Fahim Abdul-Raheem, of East Germantown, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest and wrist. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build who is approximately 5-foot-5 or 5-foot-6. He was seen wearing a white shirt with dark shorts running northbound on Devon Street before heading westbound on Gowan Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.