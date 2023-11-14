Man, 49, found dead on shoulder of street in Sea Isle City: police

article

Sea Isle City Police Department have opened an investigation after a man was found dead in Cape May County, New Jersey on Tuesday.

On November 14 at around 6:26 P.M., Sea Isle City police say they received a 9-1-1 emergency call reporting an unconscious and unresponsive male near the 3700 block of Central Avenue.

Upon arrival, they say officers discovered a 49-year-old male on the shoulder of Central Avenue without any vital signs. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say no visual evidence of trauma could be identified at the scene.

A Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office forensic nurse pronounced the male deceased at approximately 7:31 P.M.

Officials say his body was taken to Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.