Video: Family tied up, assaulted during Philadelphia home invasion; 4 suspects sought

A family was terrorized by a group of armed suspects when Philadelphia police say they became the victims of a robbery inside their own home last week.

One victim was outside with his employee when four suspects pulled up and forced them into his house at gunpoint.

He told police that he runs a business out of his home, which is located on the 6600 block of 7th Street in the city's East Oak Lane section.

Disturbing video from inside the home shows the suspects pointing their guns at someone on the ground as a child appears.

Police say the man and his family were tied up and assaulted as the thieves stole a safe, firearms and jewelry.

One suspect can be seen rolling the safe out of the home before all four fled in a 2007 or 2008 black Acura.

No injuries were reported, and it's unclear how many people were in the house at the time.

If you recognize any of these suspects, or have any information, contact police.