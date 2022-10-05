Man, 51, shot by 4 men and killed in South Philadelphia, police say

A 51-year-old man is dead after he was ambushed and shot by four men in South Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of South 19th Street Wednesday afternoon, around 3:45.

Philadelphia Police investigate a fatal shooting on South 19th Street in South Philadelphia.

The man was shot in the head by four men who jumped out of a car and then took off southbound on 19th Street.

The man died at the scene, according to authorities.

Police are actively investigating the shooting. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.