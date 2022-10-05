Police: More than 10 shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that left woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m.
Responding officers from the 19th District were called to the 5300 block of Girard Avenue and found a woman lying on the sidewalk on the 600 block of North Peach Street, police say.
The woman was bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the thigh, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Officials say police took her to a Presbyterian Hospital, where she is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.
Small says the woman is considered a Jane Doe and believed to be in her early 30s.
According to investigators, 10 spent shell casings were found on the sidewalk and front of a residence on Girard Avenue.
Police say investigators believe someone fired the 10 shots southbound from Girard Avenue onto Peach Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.