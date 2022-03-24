Man, 58, found dead in Frankford home after apparent burglary, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a man has died after a shooting during an apparent home burglary in Frankford.

Police responded to a call on the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers entered the property and found the 58-year-old victim laying inside the doorway at the back of the apartment.

Police say he had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say it was possible he had been laying there for several hours.

Several shell casings were found inside the home, which appeared to have been ransacked.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

