Man, 58, shot and killed inside his living room in Stenton, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside his home in Stenton on Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., police say they responded to the 1400 block of East Sharpnack Street for reports of a shooting inside a residence.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 58-year-old man lying on the living room floor, suffering a gunshot wound to his back.

Medics transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where authorities say he was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m.

Police say they believe the victim got into an argument with a family member who also lived in the house. Authorities say the argument progressed into an altercation before one shot was fired, fatally striking the 58-year-old.

Police say the man who they believe fired the shot is in custody and weapons were recovered as they investigated the scene.