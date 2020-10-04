Man, 61, killed in fire at row home in Mount Airy

Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire inside a two story row home in Mount Airy that killed a 61-year-old man.

Firefighters responded to the 8400 block of Williams Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday and found smoke pouring from the second floor.

Neighbors identified the victim to FOX 29 as 61-year-old Kenny Petty. Petty's brother and sister reportedly left the home just before the fire broke out.

Petty, who was reportedly disabled, was unable to escape the blaze. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports Petty was found lying in his bed.

The Fire Marshall's Office is working to piece together the events that lead up to the fatal fire.

