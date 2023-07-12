Man, 61, walking with a cane robbed bank in Chester County, police say

article

A bank robbery in Chester County was carried out by a man who walked in with a cane, and out with stolen cash.

Police say the suspect gave a note to a teller at the Citadel Federal Credit Union on Lincoln Highway in West Sadsbury Township on Monday.

The note demanded money, and implied he had a gun, but no weapon was displayed and no injuries reported.

MORE HEADLINES:

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a vehicle, according to authorities.

The suspected vehicle was stopped by police several hours later, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Bernard Gilliam, 61, is currently incarcerated at the Chester County Prison on $100,000 bail.