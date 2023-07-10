Philadelphia fugitives: 8 suspects sought in homicides across Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office is providing new details about a number of fugitives they say are wanted in connection with recent homicides in Northeast Philadelphia.

During a press conference Monday morning, officials identified eight suspects in six different incidents dating back to September of 2022.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about any of the suspects or cases to contact them.

Justin Akines, Taj Lennon, Kevin Yip, Kyzir Reeves, Kelvin Ortiz Santos, Quasim Pointer, Nicholas Santiago, Rasheem Trusty (Left to Right)

"While the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners continue to seek justice for the victims and communities impacted by these violent acts, we cannot stress enough the important role that the public plays in this process," said District Attorney Larry Krasner. "If you or someone you know has any information that can help bring these fugitives to justice, contact law enforcement immediately."

Justin Akines

34-year-old Justin Akines is wanted by law enforcement for the death of an infant that occurred on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue on the morning of Sept. 4, 2022.

Akinies is accused of fatally beating his partner’s 4-month old child in an apartment on the block. Investigators say they do not have a motive for the incident.

Kevin Yip, Kyzir Reeves, Taj Lennon

Investigators are also continuing to search for three suspects in connection with a quadruple shooting that left three teens dead back on April 28.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of Palmetto Street in Lawncrest for reports of someone shot.

Responding officers arrived on the scene to find four teens had been shot. Malik Ballard, 17, Khalif Frezghi, 18, and Salah Fleming, 14, all succumbed to their injuries.

Kevin Yip, 23, Kyzir Reeves, 18, and Taj Lennon, 15, are wanted in connection with the shooting and remain at large. 23-year-old Tyree Lennon had previously been identified as a person of interest in the case and was apprehended by police late last week.

Kelvin Ortiz-Santos

30-year-old Kelvin Ortiz-Santos is wanted for the murder of a Port Richmond man who was found dead inside a burnt up car on the 5900 block of Sylvester Street back on April 18.

Investigators say they linked Ortiz-Santos to the case through vehicle registration records, as well as surveillance video recovered from the area.

Qasim Pointer

21-year-old Qasim Pointer is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl who was walking her dog back on Sept. 11, 2022.

The victim, Teryn Johnson, was walking on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street when she was fatally shot.

Investigators later released surveillance video from the incident that shoed a suspect shooter and a getaway car stalking Johnson’s path before opening fire.

Authorities have already arrested two people in connection with Johnson’s murder. Pointer faces a number of charges including murder, conspiracy, and weapons offenses.

Nicholas Santiago

Santiago, 30, is wanted for a June 9 shooting on the 7100 block of Jackson Street. During that incident, police say a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later died.

Santiago faces murder and weapons charges in the case.

Rasheem Trusty

30-year-old Rasheem Trusty remains at large following the deadly shooting of a Philadelphia sanitation worker back on Nov. 18, 2022.

Ikeem Johnson, 35, was on the job when he was gunned down on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue that morning. Warrants were issued for Trusty and Nushar Scott, 40, in the following months.