Police: 1 hurt, 2 in custody after suspected carjackers crash stolen vehicle in Oxford Circle

A police investigation is underway after a stolen vehicle burst into flames following a crash in Philadelphia, law enforcement officials say.

According to authorities, around 3 a.m. a man returned to his home when he was held at gunpoint by three males, who took his Dodge Charger.

Officials say the Dodge later crashed into a Honda CRV going west on Levick Street in the Old City section of the city.

The crash was so powerful that the Honda flipped on its side and the Dodge lost control, moving about another block south before jumping a curb and striking a utility pole, police say.

Authorities say the Dodge hit the pole with such force that it burst into flames.

Two people got out of the Dodge and fled on foot, but they were later taken into custody on the 1300 block of Sterling Street, officials say.

Police responded to the scene of the fiery crash and rescued a third man who was still inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

Officials say medics were called to the scene to revive the man, who was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition as he remains unconscious.

According to authorities, three semi-automatic handguns were also recovered during the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.