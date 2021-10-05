Man, 63, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed in Logan
LOGAN - A 63-year-old man has been gunned down in Logan, police say.
The shooting happened on the 4800 block of North Broad Street Tuesday, just after 3 in the afternoon.
Responding officers found the 63-year-old man shot multiple times. They rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Officials say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
