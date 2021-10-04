Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of South 45th Street shortly before 2 p.m.

Police say the victim, a man between the ages of 30 and 40, was shot once in the neck and once in the shoulder.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say no weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

