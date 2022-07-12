Man, 69, dies after being stabbed in the chest in Kensington, police say

article

Police say a man was fatally stabbed in Kensington early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Avenue for a report of a person with a weapon around 2:47 a.m.

Police say a 69-year-old man was located with a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:06 a.m., according to officials.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.