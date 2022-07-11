Police: Driver wanted in multi-car crash in North Philadelphia after fleeing traffic stop

Police are searching for a driver they say was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in North Philadelphia after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Pennsylvania State Police say the driver took off when they tried to pull them over earlier Monday evening. Police did not chase the vehicle, however Philadelphia police came across a crash that allegedly involved the same car.

At least four heavily damaged vehicles were found near 29th and Clearfield streets around 10 p.m. Debris could be seen scattered all over the streets.

Police say the driver fled again on foot after the crash, leaving behind an injured passenger who is said to be critical but stable at Temple University Hospital.

Another man struck in the crash is also stable, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.