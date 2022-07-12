Police: Man wrestles gun from suspect's hands, shoots 2nd suspect in Wissinoming attempted robbery

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Wissinoming that left a man and the shooter injured.

According to police, the shooting took place 4200 block of E Cheltenham Avenue at 1:49 p.m. on Monday.

Officers with the 15th District located a 46-year-old man lying in the street at the intersection of Cheltenham Avenue and Erdick Street, police say.

Authorities say the man was suffering from gunshot wounds to his backside and left ankle and he was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video which appears to show the victim wrestling with the first suspect before taking the gun out of his hand to shoot a second suspect who approached and fired the two shots that struck the victim.

According to officials, the first suspect was trying to rob the victim as he was standing on the sidewalk and the second suspect jumped in after seeing a struggle ensued.

Authorities say it appears that the victim struck the second suspect at least one time.

Both suspects then fled in a dark-colored SUV going south on the 5400 hundred block of Edrick Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.