Man, 73, fatally struck by vehicle in South Philly: police

The Brief A 73-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Philadelphia Sunday night. Another crash between two cars may have occurred before the fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash. Philadelphia's Crash Investigation Division is investigating.



An investigation is underway after police say a vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian in South Philly Sunday night.

The incident appears to have been an initial two-vehicle accident that escalated into a fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident.

What we know:

Philadelphia police say at 7:23 p.m. the incident occurred on the 3000 block of South 10th Street.

They say a 73-year-old man was struck by a Toyota RAV4.

He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by Philadelphia Fire Department medics where he was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.

According to Inspector D.F. Pace, it appears the 73-year-old man had initially rear-ended another vehicle at the stop sign. That's when police say he got out of his vehicle and approached the vehicle he had hit.

Moments later, police say the 73-year-old man was hit by another vehicle and dragged 'a considerable distance.'

That driver of the Toyota RAV 4 did stop and was a rideshare driver with no passengers at the time of the crash.

Police say it appears the victim had suffered an injury in that initial crash due to the discovery of blood inside the vehicle.

What's next:

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.