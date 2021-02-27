Man accidentally shot himself in leg inside King of Prussia Mall, police say

article

Investigators in Montgomery County are searching for a man who they say accidentally shot himself in the leg Saturday evening inside the King of Prussia Mall.

Upper Merion Township Police said the unidentified man was inside Victoria's Secret around 6 p.m. when the gun he was holding inside his jacket pocket went off and struck his leg.

The man left behind a trail of blood as he and a woman ran out of the mall and into the parking lot, according to police. They reportedly left the mall in a silver Dodge mini-van with a different-colored front fender.

No other injuries were reported and police say there is no risk to the public. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Upper Merion Police Department.

