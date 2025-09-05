Man accused of fatally shooting 80-year-old mother in her Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is accused of fatally shooting his 80-year-old mother in the head inside her home on Thursday.
Luke Bell, 48, was charged with murder and weapons crimes.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 1600 block of Tulpehocken Street for reports of an unresponsive person.
Police found 80-year-old Crystal Bell suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head and pronounced her dead at the property.
Investigators believe that the victim's son, 48-year-old Luke Bell, was responsible for the murder.
Authorities say a weapon found on Bell at the time of his arrest matched the caliber cartridge found at the murder scene.
Bell was charged with murder, weapons offenses and more.