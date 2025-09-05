Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of fatally shooting 80-year-old mother in her Philadelphia home: police

By
Published  September 5, 2025 11:11am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Luke Bell, 48, is accused of fatally shooting his 80-year-old mother in the head.

The Brief

    • Luke Bell, 48, is accused of fatally shooting his 80-year-old mother in the head inside her Philadelphia home.
    • A gun that police recovered from Bell matched the caliber of the fired cartridge used in the murder, police say.
    • Bell has been charged with murder and other crimes.

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is accused of fatally shooting his 80-year-old mother in the head inside her home on Thursday.

Luke Bell, 48, was charged with murder and weapons crimes.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 1600 block of Tulpehocken Street for reports of an unresponsive person.

Police found 80-year-old Crystal Bell suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head and pronounced her dead at the property.

Investigators believe that the victim's son, 48-year-old Luke Bell, was responsible for the murder. 

Authorities say a weapon found on Bell at the time of his arrest matched the caliber cartridge found at the murder scene. 

Bell was charged with murder, weapons offenses and more.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews