Man accused of fatally shooting 80-year-old mother in her Philadelphia home: police

A Philadelphia man is accused of fatally shooting his 80-year-old mother in the head inside her home on Thursday.

Luke Bell, 48, was charged with murder and weapons crimes.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 1600 block of Tulpehocken Street for reports of an unresponsive person.

Police found 80-year-old Crystal Bell suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head and pronounced her dead at the property.

Investigators believe that the victim's son, 48-year-old Luke Bell, was responsible for the murder.

Authorities say a weapon found on Bell at the time of his arrest matched the caliber cartridge found at the murder scene.

Bell was charged with murder, weapons offenses and more.