Man accused of multiple overnight break-ins in Norristown sought: police

Norristown police have released pictures of a man investigators say is a suspect in multiple burglaries.

According to the Norristown Police Department, the break-ins have been happening overnight at businesses in the area of Forrest and Swede.

"It does concern, because at end of the day, it cost money," said Syed Tirmizi. Though Tirmizi's business, Norristown Food Mart, has not been burglarized by this suspect, he says he has been broken into twice before.

"One time they broke my front door. They came in, broke all the poker machines, take the money and run," he said. "Second time they hit my side window, but they couldn't get in. They just broke the window and run because the alarm go off."

Police say the suspect in the latest string of burglaries has been seen carrying reusable grocery bags along with bolt cutters and tools to get inside the businesses.

A business owner told FOX 29 off camera the pawn shop near her restaurant was broken into. The window was shattered, and she says the owner recently put up a metal gate.

Tirmizi says he upgraded security measures by putting bars on his front door.

"Leave lights on, so people can scare. The more darker is the more dangerous," said Tirmizi.

Norristown Police say call them if you can help identify the suspect. You can call 610-270-0977.