Man accused of assaulting, shouting racist remarks at Asian man in Chinatown

Philadelphia police are investigating a "racial incident" after an Asian man was assaulted in Chinatown.

It happened on the 300 block of North 10th Street in Chinatown Tuesday around 7:40 p.m.

According to police, they got several calls about the suspect attacking an Asian man and shouting anti-Asian remarks.

According to police, the man was tased by police and taken into custody. He was transported to Jefferson for evaluation.

The 64-year-old victim was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

