Man accused of assaulting, shouting racist remarks at Asian man in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a "racial incident" after an Asian man was assaulted in Chinatown.
It happened on the 300 block of North 10th Street in Chinatown Tuesday around 7:40 p.m.
According to police, they got several calls about the suspect attacking an Asian man and shouting anti-Asian remarks.
According to police, the man was tased by police and taken into custody. He was transported to Jefferson for evaluation.
The 64-year-old victim was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.
