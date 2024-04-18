Man accused of attempting to kidnap, rape woman in Bucks County grocery store parking lot

article

A Bucks County man is facing charges after investigators say he attempted to rape and kidnap a woman in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday night.

Daniel R. Pierson, 41, is accused of grabbing a woman from behind as she stepped out of her vehicle in the parking lot of Redner's on Lincoln Highway.

As the victim fought and screamed, investigators say Pierson pulled down her pants and punched her in the face, which caused a laceration and swelling.

Pierson is accused of trying to carry the woman back to his dark blue Ford pick-up truck, but her continuous screams caused him to let her go and flee the parking lot.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Investigators were able to identify the Ford pick-up, which they said was full of rust and dents, and trace it back to someone related to Pierson.

Investigators said Pierson, a known methamphetamine user, matched the description of the woman's attacker and was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Pierson has been charged with several crimes, including criminal attempt to commit kidnapping to facilitate a felony, criminal attempt to commit kidnapping to inflict injury or terror, criminal attempt to commit rape by forcible compulsion, and unlawful restraint.