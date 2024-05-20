Bucks County woman admits to fabricating attempted rape, kidnapping in grocery store parking lot: DA

A Bucks County man spent more than 30 days behind bars after police say a 20-year-old woman filed a false police report, wrongfully accusing him of attempting to kidnap and rape her.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office says Anjela Borisova Urumova told police a man tried to rape and kidnap her in the parking lot of the Redner’s in Middletown Township last month.

Police later arrested a man who FOX 29 is no longer naming due to the charges against him being dropped.

Shortly after that man's arrest, police say they received information that warranted further investigation.

Surveillance video and cellphone evidence led to the discovery of multiple inconsistencies and contradictory information, according to authorities.

When confronted by detectives, officials say Urumova admitted to lying about the entire incident.

"Urumova said she gave a description of his truck and identified him because she had seen him and the truck in the past," police said.

The false accusation led to that man being charged with multiple felony offenses and remaining incarcerated for a total of 31 days.

He has since been freed, and all charges have been withdrawn.





