Man accused of trying to set girlfriend on fire in Georgetown: police

The Brief Keith Morrison, 42, has been charged with first-degree arson and other offenses after Delaware State Police say he tried to set his girlfriend on fire. The 44-year-old victim was left with severe burns on her body.



Delaware State Police have charged a man for attempting to set his girlfriend on fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

On April 20, 2025, at around 2:52 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 27000 block of Paradise Street in Georgetown, for a report of a woman in distress.

Upon arrival, troopers found the 44-year-old woman with severe burns to a large portion of her body.

She was transported to an area hospital by medics where she remains in critical condition.

The Delaware State Police and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office began an investigation.

Troopers say 42-year-old Keith Morrison threw an unknown liquid on his girlfriend's body and set her on fire during an argument they had in their bedroom.

Morrison then fled from the residence on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers located Morrison in a nearby field, and took him into custody without incident.

Morrison has been charged with first-degree attempted to commit murder and first-degree arson.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.