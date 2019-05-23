Man allegedly hiding drugs in butt accidentally shoots himself in testicles, report says

article

A man who shot himself in the testicles was also found to be hiding marijuana in his buttocks, according to a report.

Cameron Jeffrey Wilson, 27, was carrying a gun in his front pocket on April 5 in Washington state when the firearm accidentally discharged, the Wenatchee World News reports. The bullet pierced Wilson's testicles and then went into his thigh.

Upon arriving at the hospital, a doctor was operating on the gunshot wound when a balloon of marijuana slipped out of Wilson’s anus, court records show, according to the report.

Police arrived at the hospital and searched Wilson’s car where they also found a bag of meth, the reportsaid.

The man’s troubles did not end there, though.

As Wilson -- who is a convicted felon -- was being processed into the Chelan County Jail, he was strip-searched and another balloon of marijuana came out of his anus, according to the Wenatchee World News.

Wilson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of meth. He also pleaded not guilty to posession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Wilson is being held on $110,000 bond and due in court on June 18.

