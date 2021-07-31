Man and woman shot walking to car in North Philadelphia

A man and woman are recovering after a shooting in North Philadelphia late Friday night.

It happened just before 11:15 p.m. at 32nd Street and West Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the victims were at the 32nd Street Pub when they left the bar and were walking back to their car.

As they were doing so, a black pick-up truck pulled up and multiple shooters got out and opened fire.

The man was shot in the neck and the woman was shot in the leg. Both victims are now in stable condition.

At least 35 shots were fired.

According to authorities, they have plenty of surveillance footage from the area to help them during their investigation.

Investigators are still currently working to determine a motive. No arrests have been made.

