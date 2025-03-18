Man arrested for 2 rapes in Delaware County; more victims urged to come forward

article

The Brief A man was arrested for two different rapes in Delaware County over the course of just two months. He is now in police custody, and charged with rape and sexual assault. Police believe there could be more victims, and are urging them to come forward.



A Delaware County man was arrested twice in two months for two different rapes, and police believe there could be more victims.

What we know:

Nafeas Alexander, 30, was charged with rape by force, sexual assault and related offenses in February 2025 after a victim reported the crimes to police.

The suspect was released after posting bail, but was arrested a second time on March 18 and charged again with rape and sexual assault.

The second arrest was in connection with another victim coming forward in July 2024.

Alexander is currently in custody awaiting his arraignment.

What's next:

Police say they believe that Alexander could have more victims, and are asking them to come forward.

"Please reach out to the Darby Borough Police and ask to speak with a detective."