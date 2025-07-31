Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested in 2024 mass shooting in West Philadelphia that killed 3, injured 6

Published  July 31, 2025 11:24am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

    • Amir Jones, 32, was arrested a year after a mass shooting in West Philadelphia that killed three and left six others injured.
    • Investigators believe a deadly shootout happened between two groups during a block party on Alden Street.
    • Tahir Shoatz, 28, was among the injured and later charged with three counts of homicide and more.

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia murder suspect was taken into custody a year after a mass shooting at a block party in West Philadelphia left three people dead and six injured.

What we know:

U.S. Marshals on Thursday executed a search warrant at a home on the 4900 block of Kershaw Street where they believed 32-year-old fugitive Amir Jones was hiding.

Jones initially refused to comply with Marshals' commands, but surrendered after 30 minutes of negotiating, according to a press release.

The backstory:

Investigators believe that on July 21, Jones was involved in a deadly shootout that erupted during a block party on the 1200 block of Alden Street. 

Three people – Akil Jones, 23, Sakayi Robinson, 23, and Rashie Jones, 29 – were killed in the shooting and six others suffered a variety of gunshot wounds.

Tahir Shoatz, 28, was among the wounded and later charged in the shooting with three counts of homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, and more.

Investigators named Amir Jones as a suspect soon after the deadly mass shooting. 

What they're saying:

After more than a year on the run, Jones was arrested by U.S. Marshals after a brief standoff at a property in West Philadelphia. 

"Our relentless pursuit of those involved never ceases until the perpetrators of these crimes are captured," United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Eric Gartner said.

