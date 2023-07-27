Man charged in deadly ambush shooting of mother near crowded Philadelphia park, police say

article

Homicide detectives have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a local mother gunned down in a parked car in Philadelphia earlier this week, police say.

Tina Arroyo, 32, was gunned down on Monday evening while sitting in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic parked on the 500 block of East Louden Street, according to police.

"She pulled up on this scene and within moments another vehicle pulls up and shoots her," Sgt. Eric Gripp said. "How quickly it happened and the callousness of all of it is deeply troubling."

The shooting took place across the street from a crowded park, officials say.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Alexander Grady.

Grady has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, VUFA and related charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.