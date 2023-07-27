Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
4
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Warren County, Warren County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County

Man charged in deadly ambush shooting of mother near crowded Philadelphia park, police say

Published 
Updated 12:04PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Alexander Grady, 26, is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Tina Arroyo. 

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a local mother gunned down in a parked car in Philadelphia earlier this week, police say. 

Tina Arroyo, 32, was gunned down on Monday evening while sitting in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic parked on the 500 block of East Louden Street, according to police. 

"She pulled up on this scene and within moments another vehicle pulls up and shoots her," Sgt. Eric Gripp said. "How quickly it happened and the callousness of all of it is deeply troubling."

The shooting took place across the street from a crowded park, officials say. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Alexander Grady. 

Grady has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, VUFA and related charges.

Mom killed in ambush shooting across the street from crowded Philly park: 'Deeply troubling'

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a gunman who fired over two dozen shots at a mother as she sat in her car across the street from a crowded park in broad daylight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 