Man arrested for armed robbery while fleeing on bike, police say

A man has been arrested for his role in an armed robbery that happened in Caln Township early Saturday.

Police say Bilal Weidler, 19, was taken into custody while he was fleeing on his bike after he attempted to commit an armed robbery at knifepoint at the Turkey Hill on the 500 Bondsville Road.

According to authorities, while the defendant was committing the robbery and directing the cashier to the register, a customer walking into the store startled Weidler. This caused him to flee prior to taking any items or money.

Weidler then fled on a bicycle and was apprehended shortly after by Caln police that were responding to the scene a short distance away.

Accordinig to authorities, Weidler was wearing a mask that was identifical to a mask worn during another knifepoint robbery that was committed at the same store earlier this month on Feb. 8.

Weidler faces numerous charges including Robbery and Possessing an instrument of Crime.

He was remanded to the Chester County prison after failing to post bail.

