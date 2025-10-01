Man assaulted while exiting SEPTA bus, he says; Philly police investigating

The Brief SEPTA Transit Police will now review surveillance video after a man reported he was assaulted while exiting a bus. Nick Smuk told FOX 29 the attack involved two or more teens around school dismissal Tuesday afternoon. Smuk suffered bruising and scrapes from the incident.



A Philadelphia man claims he was assaulted by two or more teens while getting off a SEPTA bus Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Nick Smuk, 62, of South Philadelphia said he was on bus number 25 and the alleged assault happened at the Cumberland Street and Cedar Street stop

Smuk said it was during school dismissal, so the bus was crowded with students. He said there was no confrontation or argument, but when he squeezed through the crowd of teens to get off, he was kicked from behind out the door.

"I felt the foot kick me. I went flying off the bus my glasses everything went flying," said Smuk. "My face hit the ground, and then I got back up and they were still by the door, and I went towards them with my hands or with my backpack, but that didn’t do any good because they pushed me back out and then they started wailing on me."

FOX 29 obtained surveillance video at the intersection.

The bus itself blocks the view of the alleged attack, but once it leaves, you can see the aftermath—Smuk on the street and his bags on the sidewalk.

"My glasses were off me, then I couldn’t find the lens so I’m kind of blinded," said Smuk. "A couple people there, they gave me a water, they gave me a towel, I was waiting for the rescue squad to come."

What they're saying:

Smuk said he had scrapes on his leg and swelling and bruising around his face.

Smuk filed a police report with Philadelphia Police and talked with an investigator at SEPTA Transit Police.

Inspector Darl Jones said it’s still very early in the investigation and SEPTA Transit Police plans on reviewing surveillance video on the bus. If it’s determined a crime was committed, charges could come down the line.

"It’s an incident that we cannot have on or even around our buses," said SEPTA Transit Police Inspector Jones. "When an innocent victim is, as he alleges, kicked from behind and knocked off the bus, we just pretty much need him to first of all make himself safe if it’s in traffic or it’s in the street. Get himself out of the street and then we need him to call police as soon as he possibly can."

SEPTA reminds riders they can report incidents right on the SEPTA app by clicking the help icon.

Smuk hopes the teens involved will one day face the consequences of their actions.

"I want them to be embarrassed. I want them to be ashamed. You’re pushing a 62 year-old man out of the bus," said Smuk.